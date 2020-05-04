A Powhatan County man, accused of opening fire on passing vehicles after making threats against his family and police, was shot and wounded by a Powhatan deputy sheriff Sunday after firing on the officer, authorities said.
The suspect, Joshua Sprouse, 25, was taken to a local hospital, where he is undergoing surgery, Jeffery Searfoss, chief deputy of the Powhatan Sheriff's Office said in a release.
The incident began about 7 p.m. when the sheriff's office received a report that Sprouse had threatened to kill members of his family and law enforcement in a text message, Searfoss said. As a result, a felony warrant and an emergency custody order were issued for the man.
Powhatan deputies, assisted by state troopers, located Sprouse at his residence in the 4000 block of Three Bridge Road.
"Sprouse was shooting a variety of weapons in multiple directions including at passing vehicles," Searfoss said.
Authorities set up a perimeter around the home, shut down the road and notified households in the immediate area.
Searfoss said authorities made multiple attempts to communicate with Sprouse but were unsuccessful, and ultimately Sprouse exited his home and "attempted to shoot a deputy." Sprouse was then shot and wounded a deputy, Searfoss said.
The deputy involved in the shooting, who was not identified, has been placed on routine administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting. Virginia State Police will conduct the investigation.
None of Sprouse's family members or law enforcement officers were injured.
