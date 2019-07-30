A Powhatan County man was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash, Virginia State Police reported.
About 8:10 p.m. on Monday, state police responded to a the crash on state Route 631, about 250 feet south of state Route 1138.
According to state police, a 2004 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle being operated Shane D. Sprouse, 38, was traveling on Route 631 when the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch.
Sprouse was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
The crash remains under investigation, but speed is being considered a factor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.