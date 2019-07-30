Ambulance lights

A Powhatan County man was killed Monday night in a motorcycle crash, Virginia State Police reported.

About 8:10 p.m. on Monday, state police responded to a the crash on state Route 631, about 250 feet south of state Route 1138.

According to state police, a 2004 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle being operated Shane D. Sprouse, 38, was traveling on Route 631 when the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch.

Sprouse was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed is being considered a factor.

