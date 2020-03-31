Four felony charges were dismissed Monday against a Powhatan County preacher who, because of dementia, is unable to stand trial on charges of swindling $51,000 from an elderly Portsmouth woman in a Jamaican Sweepstakes telemarketing scheme that spanned several states.
The defendant, Frederick Shmidt, 82, had developed progressively worse symptoms of Parkinson's-related dementia since his arrest in February 2019, and that has left him severely impaired and unable to assist in his own defense, said Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo.
The case became further complicated after Cerullo learned that the 87-year-old victim had also developed dementia, which threw into doubt her ability to testify in court, the prosecutor said.
"The problem with any type of elder-related crime, whether it be with the victim or the defendant, is that you run into these obstacles that makes a difficult prosecution even that more difficult," Cerullo said.
"Oftentimes we can take measures to bring [a defendant] back to competency, such as through medication," he added. "But in this case, unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it and ... the victim is in the same boat."
Cerullo said a doctor noted Shmidt's progression of dementia last August and, more recently, another medical professional who evaluated Shmidt said he was experiencing cognitive impairment resulting in memory loss. He is no longer able to drive and is taking numerous medications to treat his symptoms.
On a joint motion from the prosecution and defense, Judge Paul Cella of Powhatan Circuit Court signed an order dismissing four counts of obtaining money under false pretenses from the Portsmouth woman between April and August of 2018.
"He has a heart of gold and he is an exceptionally well-intentioned man," defense attorney Jacqueline Reiner said of Shmidt, her client. "And I believe he was as much a victim as anybody else."
Reiner said she could not discuss her client's medical condition or whether it contributed to Shmidt's involvement in the lottery scam.
The victim, who was told she won $2.5 million in cash and a 2017 Mercedes Benz GL, was defrauded of $51,000 in personal checks she sent to Shmidt at his Powhatan address in the 2700 block of Huguenot Trail Road. The victim was advised she must pay taxes and fees upfront to claim her winnings, according to court papers.
A court affidavit said Shmidt and others like him served as "conduits" or middlemen for a scheme known as the Jamaican Sweepstakes. After conning victims into sending cash, the affidavit said, the middlemen kept a certain percentage as their "cut" and forwarded the balance to "the fraudsters in Jamaica."
"The victims are not sent any winnings; funds are only taken from them," the affidavit said.
Victims were instructed to send money in the form of cash, money orders and checks by U.S. Postal Service express mail, FedEx or UPS. Victims also wired money through Western Union and MoneyGram.
Authorities believed Shmidt swindled at least $153,000 from elderly residents in several states.
He first came to the attention of authorities in October 2016 when the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office received information that he was involved in a fraudulent sweepstakes scheme. The information was predicated on a complaint by a concerned citizen and a 90-year-old male victim from Pawnee Rock, Kansas, according to an affidavit.
After being told he was a sweepstakes winner, the victim sent two checks totaling $46,500 to Shmidt at his Powhatan address.
Further investigation revealed that three other elderly victims - two from Arizona and one from Pennsylvania - sent money to Schmidt totaling $56,349, according to the affidavit.
U.S. Postal Inspector A.L. Dalton interviewed Shmidt in June 2018 after receiving a complaint about the Portsmouth woman losing $51,000.
Shmidt told Dalton that he did not remember receiving checks from the victim. But under further questioning, Shmidt acknowledged receiving and cashing the victim's checks and depositing them into his "ministry account."
Authorities subsequently identified several accounts in his name, including one labeled Abundant Harvest Ministries. A subpoena of bank records showed that Shmidt deposited five checks he received from the Portsmouth victim totaling $51,325.
