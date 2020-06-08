A Powhatan High School substitute teacher was served with three felony warrants Friday for using a communication device to solicit a minor under age 15 and one count of possession of child pornography, according to Powhatan County authorities.
The charges against Erik Logan Hockaday stem from a joint investigation by the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office, the Commonwealth attorney’s office, the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Hockaday, 24, of Powhatan is being held without bond at Piedmont Regional Jail.
The investigation began after a complaint from the minor’s parent or guardian alleging that Hockaday was involved in an inappropriate online relationship with a 14-year-old boy, the authorities said. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the ICAC task force referred the case to the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office then contacted a North Carolina police department. The police department contacted the victim, who lives in that jurisdiction.
Powhatan school authorities have been alerted of the charges and have taken "immediate action" regarding Hockaday’s employment, authorities said in a news release. The school system confirmed that Hockaday no longer is an employee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.