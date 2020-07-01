Handcuffs

A 63-year-old Powhatan County woman has been charged with filing a false police report after authorities said she lied about being assaulted Wednesday by a Black couple.

The Powhatan Sheriff's Office received a report about 6 p.m. from Gladys Townsend, who is white. She said she had been assaulted by a Black female and a Black male on Ridge Road, Jeffery Searfoss, the department's chief deputy said in a release.

The woman said she did not know her assailants and gave a description of them and their car, authorities said.

"Further investigation by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the assault did not occur," Searfoss said. "Townsend confessed to fabricating the assault and she has been charged with filing a false police report."

Searfoss said the incident remains under investigation and no further information would be released at this time.

"We take all allegations of false police reports seriously because of the burden imposed on the sheriff’s office in the way of resources expended to investigate the false claim, but also on the potential harm that a false report can cause a citizen who may be wrongly accused and or arrested," Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo said in an email. "These concerns were compounded in this situation by the heinousness of the allegation; behavior like this cannot be tolerated."

