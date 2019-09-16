ambulance lights

The Virginia State Police report that Danielle L. Trevillian, 29, of Powhatan, died from injuries Saturday in a single vehicle crash around 8:35 p.m.

Police said Trevillian was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 north on Rocky Ford Road, just north of Moyer Road. As she was coming out of a curve she ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, veered left back onto the roadway and then went off the left side of the road striking several trees and overturning.

Trevillian, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, said the state police.

