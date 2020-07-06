A Powhatan County woman pleaded guilty Monday to killing her former boyfriend's 10-month-old puppy by hanging it with an extension cord from a tree.
Yasmine Burton, 22, of the 4600 block of Bell Road, entered a guilty plea to torturing an animal causing its death in the Nov. 22 killing of Choppo, a tan and white pit bull puppy that was found hanging in woods near Burton's home.
Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo withdrew an accompanying charge of grand larceny against Burton for taking the animal from her boyfriend's residence in Dinwiddie County. The prosecutor said he has not heard from the dog's owner since Burton's preliminary hearing in December and subsequently has been unable to contact him.
Burton faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 22.
According to Cerullo's summary of evidence provided in court, Burton arrived at the Powhatan Sheriff's Office on Nov. 22 to report that she went to her boyfriend's home and found his dog, which she claimed appeared to be sick and vomiting.
Burton told a deputy that she took the dog to her home in Powhatan, where it died.
During her initial interview with the deputy she became visibly upset, saying, "I am not a bad person." She then asked, "How much time would I get if I were?" the prosecutor said in his summary.
"These odd responses caused the sheriff’s deputy to further investigate and send a second deputy to the defendant's home where they located the animal deceased in the back yard," Cerullo said.
The deputy noticed what appeared to be red marks around the animals neck. During a subsequent interview. Burton admitted to killing the animal.
"She indicated that she was upset with her boyfriend because he 'beat me' and 'got me hooked on meth,' Cerullo told the court.
Burton then stated that "she hung Choppo and killed him." When asked how, she said, "I hung him with a cord and tied it around a tree. [I then] kicked the chair from under the dog and watched it hang." She then untied the dog and it fell to the ground.
When asked why she did it, Burton replied, "To get back at my boyfriend.”
A necropsy of Choppo's remains found teeth marks on the dog's tongue and hemorrhage tissue around the trachea which is consistent with strangulation, the prosecutor said. No other illness or abnormalities were found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Puppy lives don't matter to some folks.
I hope she gets the maximum sentence. What horrendous person she is. I hope she remembers karma And gets what she deserves
A waste of perfectly good oxygen. I have the perfect punishment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.