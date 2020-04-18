A Prince George County woman died Saturday morning after being in the passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed into two trees off South Crater Road, police said.
The passenger, Laura Davis, 47, was found dead at the scene around 12:01 a.m., according to a news release from the Prince George Police Department. The driver, Carol Murley, 50, of Prince George, was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
An initial investigation found that high speed and alcohol could have contributed to the crash, but both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.
Police are asking anyone with more information to call (804) 733-2773.
