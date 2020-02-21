A Prince George County man has been arrested after a seven-month investigation into a Chesterfield County house fire.
Chesterfield County Fire & EMS said that David Elton Starke, Jr., 25, has been charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling and one count of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson. Starke is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Firefighters responded to a fire in the 13100 block of Singer Road on June 14 last year. It took fire crews more than an hour to get the fire under control.
The two-story house sustained significant damage. No one was injured.
The fire was investigated by the Chesterfield County Fire Marshal's Office and the Chesterfield County Police Department.
