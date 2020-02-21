A Prince George County man has been arrested after a seven-month investigation into a Chesterfield County house fire.

Chesterfield County Fire & EMS said that David Elton Starke, Jr., 25, has been charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling and one count of breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson. Starke is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 13100 block of Singer Road on June 14 last year. It took fire crews more than an hour to get the fire under control.

The two-story house sustained significant damage. No one was injured.

The fire was investigated by the Chesterfield County Fire Marshal's Office and the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started