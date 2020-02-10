Harry Womack

Police said Monday that human remains found last month in Prince George County belonged to a 70-year-old county resident who had been reported missing in 2014.

Prince George police said the remains, which were recovered Jan. 1 after being noticed by passersby in the 4100 block of Puddledock Road, were those of Harry Womack. Because of the advanced stage of decomposition, the state medical examiner’s office was not able to determine his cause of death.

A relative of Womack’s reported him missing on June 14, 2014, after last seeing him three days earlier. Prince George police said Monday that they had extensively searched the area at the time, as well as locations that Womack frequented.

Prince George police detectives are conducting an active investigation and ask anyone with information to call (804) 733-2773. You can also contact Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777 or through the P3 Tips app. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

