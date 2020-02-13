ambulance

A woman who had been shot in the head drove herself to a Prince George County fire and EMS station off Moody Road on Tuesday.

At 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Prince George police responded to 11800 Moody Road, where a vehicle had struck a pole in the parking lot of the county's Fire/EMS Station 7, according to a statement from police on Thursday.

The driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The woman, whom police did not identify but said was a county resident, was taken to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening injury.

"There is no public safety threat related to this incident," police said in the statement. In a subsequent email, they said: "We have not made any arrests and we are not searching for any suspects."

The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started