A woman who had been shot in the head drove herself to a Prince George County fire and EMS station off Moody Road on Tuesday.
At 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Prince George police responded to 11800 Moody Road, where a vehicle had struck a pole in the parking lot of the county's Fire/EMS Station 7, according to a statement from police on Thursday.
The driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The woman, whom police did not identify but said was a county resident, was taken to VCU Medical Center with a life-threatening injury.
"There is no public safety threat related to this incident," police said in the statement. In a subsequent email, they said: "We have not made any arrests and we are not searching for any suspects."
The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.
