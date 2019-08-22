A Sussex I State Prison inmate died Wednesday from injuries suffered in an attack suspected to have been committed by his cellmate, a Richmond man serving 95 years for the attempted murder of a police officer and 13 other crimes.
Pakastan Algier Gary died at the Southside Regional Medical Center at 6:50 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Corrections. The department said it was not allowed to release Gary's record, but said he entered the prison system on June 25, 1997.
According to online court records, Gary was convicted of murder and use of a firearm in Norfolk in 1997.
The Department of Corrections said that the incident at 10:33 a.m. on Wednesday involved a suspected in-cell attack by the victim’s cellmate. The suspect was identified as Frank Elmo Reid.
Reid, 40, of the 1100 block Williamsburg Road, was convicted in Richmond in 2017 of 14 crimes committed during a 2015 crime spree. He was hit five times by police gunfire, including three wounds in the head, leaving him partially paralyzed and with traumatic brain injury.
Three days into his 2017 trial, Reid entered an Alford plea - in which he admitted that authorities had enough evidence to convict him without admitting guilt - to charges of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted capital murder of a police officer, carjacking, two counts each of abduction and robbery, and seven firearm counts.
Circuit Judge Clarence N. Jenkins Jr. suspended 100 years of Reid's nearly 200-year sentence.
Evidence showed that Reid abducted two men at gunpoint on East Main Street and forced them to drive to a bank where one of them was to withdraw money. Police were alerted by the man who entered the bank. Police arrived and Reid forced the man inside the car to drive off, leading to a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Church Hill.
The driver was shot in the back of the head but lived. Reid opened fire at a pursuing police officer from the back seat of the car. The officer was shot in the ear and fired 13 shots at Reid, wounding him.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said Gary's death is under investigation.
Sussex I State Prison is a maximum security facility with roughly 1,100-inmates and is home to Virginia’s death row. It is located next to the Sussex II State Prison near Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.