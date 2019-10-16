Small charter jet slides off runway at Richmond International Airport

This private charter jet slid off a runaway at Richmond International Airport after making an emergency landing due to malfunctioning landing gear.

 Richmond International Airport

A private charter jet with five people on board slid into a ditch at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday morning after making an emergency landing due to malfunctioning landing gear, the Virginia State Police said.

No one was injured; the Hawker 850 XP jet sustained minimal damage.

A preliminary investigation shows that the plane landed on its tires before sliding on the runway into the ditch, said Sgt. Keeli Hill, a state police spokeswoman.

Hill said the state police responded to the scene after the 8:49 a.m. incident. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is assessing the situation, she said.

According to Richmond International Airport's Twitter account, a nose gear that was turned “sideways” forced the aircraft to veer off the runway. It then became stuck in the grass midfield between two runways.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription