A private charter jet with five people on board slid into a ditch at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday morning after making an emergency landing due to malfunctioning landing gear, the Virginia State Police said.
No one was injured; the Hawker 850 XP jet sustained minimal damage.
A preliminary investigation shows that the plane landed on its tires before sliding on the runway into the ditch, said Sgt. Keeli Hill, a state police spokeswoman.
Hill said the state police responded to the scene after the 8:49 a.m. incident. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is assessing the situation, she said.
According to Richmond International Airport's Twitter account, a nose gear that was turned “sideways” forced the aircraft to veer off the runway. It then became stuck in the grass midfield between two runways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.