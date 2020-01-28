A raccoon killed by a dog in a western Henrico on Friday has tested positive for rabies. It's the county's first confirmed case of 2020.
Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to a home in the 7800 block of Meherrin Road, which is in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Patterson and Forest avenues.
Officers were told that a dog had fought a raccoon in the owner's yard. The raccoon escaped and died on an adjoining property.
The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab, where it tested positive for rabies. The dog received a rabies booster and will be quarantined at the home.
This is the county's first confirmed rabies case of 2020.
Henrico residents can report abnormal wildlife behavior or possible rabies exposure to the Henrico police non-emergency number (804) 501-5000.
