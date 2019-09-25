Commonwealth's attorneys in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield are collaborating on an approach to address the root causes of crime, which they say knows no boundaries.
"None of our cities have walls," said Richmond's interim top prosecutor, Collette McEachin, who is continuing a push that began under her predecessor, Michael Herring.
In February, the office released an 11-page discussion guide titled "Beyond Containment" meant to spur a citywide conversation examining some of the reasons why people may break the law, including issues of poverty, housing, education, policing, poor health, cyclical trauma and race relations, and then ultimately to come up with ways to address the issues, not the crime. But after an underwhelming reception by leaders at City Hall, Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor and Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Miles embraced the idea.
"Scott and Shannon both enthusiastically agreed that if anything happens in one [locality], it affects the others," McEachin said. "I don't think any of the elements in the 'Beyond Containment' paper escape either of our municipalities. Drive down [U.S.] 301 from Henrico to Chesterfield, you'll see good and bad in all three."
The first summit, which explores "the collision at the intersection of criminal justice and poverty," is Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Virginia Union University's Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center. It is free and open to the public.
McEachin, Taylor and Miles will be panelists for Friday's discussion, which will be moderated by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams
"One of the ways that community stakeholders and the community itself will benefit from this approach is to be in the same room at the same time, not just hearing what experts say but talking to those experts," McEachin said in a promotional video for the discussion.
McEachin, in a recent interview, said they don't want this to be a "top heavy" conversation, meaning that the attorneys want input from the community, especially those with expertise in the given topic or affected by root causes.
"We're looking for guidance from our community," Miles said in the video.
At least four more sessions are in the works, after which strategy groups will organize to propose reformed or new policies.
Both Taylor and McEachin said they weren't looking to adopt uniform or standardized solutions, because despite proximity and some similar challenges, their respective communities are distinct.
"No one should be surprised that these factors are contributing to criminal activity or behavior," Taylor said. "Most of these factors have long been proven. The difference here is how we're addressing them."
As prosecutors, they sometimes don't look at each individual defendant and figure out why they've offended, but rather are focused on proving guilt and seeking punishment. This more compassionate approach reminds them to look at the why.
"Maybe I stole the car because it's a cool car and I'm 16 and I wanted a car," Taylor said, giving a hypothetical. "Or maybe I stole the baby food because I'm a single mom and poor and homeless. We can help one of the two stop from re-offending."
The idea to look at the "Beyond Containment" approach regionally came out of a work group where area prosecutors had already been meeting to discuss region-wide approaches suspended licenses, marijuana possession, and cash bond.
"If we came together, the city wouldn't be able to ignore it," Taylor said.
Conversations surrounding decentralizing poverty have historically occurred within the municipality that is trying to break it, without much thought to where those who are displaced will go. With the redevelopment of Creighton Court, in Richmond, Taylor said, many of those residents are likely to look to Henrico for housing needs and the county needs to be ready.
"It's not always about fixing something, but about having a plan in place," she said. "And not repeating the same mistake."
Herring will also be involved in the discussions. He resigned in July for a job at McGuireWoods and tapped McEachin to not only lead the office, but to continue this analysis.
McEachin recently won the Democratic nomination to run in November for the remainder of Herring's term. She doesn't have an opponent for the general election, so the race is all but secured.
Taylor and Miles, both Democrats, face Republican challengers in the upcoming election. C. Owen Inge Conway, a criminal defense attorney in Henrico who was ousted from the prosecutors office when Taylor took over in 2012, is running against Taylor; and Stacey T. Davenport, who lives in Chesterfield and currently works as an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Henrico under Taylor, is taking on Miles.
The root cause is simple: Lack of parental guidance. Unless you grow up with the love and discipline of a healthy family, you are very likely to get involved in criminal activity. I expect the commission will have great difficulty stating the obvious.
