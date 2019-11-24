Wearing borrowed clothes, Derek Englert stood in a parking lot outside his burned-out apartment in Midlothian on Sunday with reddened eyes and talked about losing his best friend.
“I had him a little over four years,” Englert said of his 12-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix, Dexter, who died in Saturday’s blaze that also displaced Englert and more than 30 other residents from their homes.
Englert had adopted Dexter from a local shelter and, in a way, the dog reminded him of himself because, like Englert, he had a history of mischief in his younger days.
“But I grew up and grew out of them and matured,” Englert said. “[Dexter] had behavioral issues, so I was patient with him because I loved him and he reminded me of me.”
Englert, 43, and Dexter lived by themselves in a top-floor apartment in a four-story building in the 1200 block of Buckingham Station Drive.
A tradesman, Englert had left home about 7 a.m. for a rare Saturday shift on his job doing tile work. He received a call about 4 p.m. that a fire had swept through his building earlier in the afternoon.
Chesterfield County fire officials reported receiving a call at 1:30 p.m., and crews arrived to find fire coming from the rear of Englert’s building.
Forty firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. There were no human injuries, though two cats and Englert’s dog died. The American Red Cross and property management were assisting 35 residents from 19 apartments who were displaced by the fire.
Fire marshals continued to investigate the cause of the fire, Chesterfield fire Lt. Jason Elmore said Sunday.
The blaze was not the first at the complex. Three previous fires — in 1995, 1997 and 2010 — caused millions of dollars in damage and displaced scores of residents. The May 19, 1995, fire displaced more than 100 people and caused $4 million in damage. No one was killed or injured, but the blaze led to changes in the way Chesterfield officials oversee building inspection procedures for multifamily housing.
Englert had raced home from his job site in Doswell on Saturday afternoon after hearing news of the fire. Fire officials didn’t find Dexter on Saturday, so Englert held out hope that he had escaped.
Unable to sleep Saturday night, Englert returned about 2 a.m. to the apartment building — by then blocked off by fencing and plywood — and sat in the parking lot in case Dexter had gotten out and returned home. But a fire marshal discovered Dexter on Sunday morning. He apparently died of smoke inhalation, Englert said.
Englert spoke about how devoted he had become to Dexter, taking him for long walks almost every day at Rockwood Park and preparing meals for him.
“I would cook a whole turkey for him; I was like his personal chef,” Englert said with a laugh. “Carrots, peas, green beans. He was the healthiest, most spoiled dog I’ve ever had.”
Englert was staying with his parents who live nearby and wore some of his father’s clothes on Sunday. He had a basket of his smoky, sodden clothes that a fire official had retrieved from his apartment, but he believes the rest of his belongings are gone.
A passer-by asked what he was going to do.
“Start over,” Englert said. “What else can you do? There’s a time to grieve, but you’ve got to keep moving forward. You don’t stop.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Somebody left a pot on the stove——- it’s the most common types of fires now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.