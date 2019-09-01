A convicted rapist, the great grandson of the founder of Reynolds Metals, is set to be sentenced Tuesday in connection with the 1988 kidnapping and sexual battery of a woman in Fort Myers Beach, Fl.
Cornelius Francis Florman, 53, reached an agreement with prosecutors last week to plead guilty to a reduced charge of sexual assault that calls for seven years in prison to be followed by almost 8 years of sex offender probation, according to the Lee County, Fl., circuit court.
Officials stressed the guilty plea and sentencing are not official until Tuesday's hearing before a judge.
Florman, an heir to the Reynolds Metals fortune and great grandson of Richard S. Reynolds Sr., remains free on a $1 million bond. Reynolds Metals merged with Alcoa in 2000.
Three years ago the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida sent evidence recovered from a 1998 sexual assault victim to a DNA lab to test physical evidence kits from old sexual assaults. The suspect's DNA profile matched Florman's, according to a report from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.
In June 2017, Florida authorities contacted the Virginia State Police to have a confirming DNA sample collected from Florman. He was arrested at his home in Low Moor, Va., and sent to Florida in October 2017 where he remained locked up until last Dec. 2 when he posted the $1 million bond.
The Florida victim told investigators two decades ago that she left a bar early on the morning of June 22, 1998, and encountered a man known to her as "Cody," in the parking lot where he asked for a ride. She gave him a lift, but after she began driving, he knocked her unconscious and she was sexually assaulted outside her car.
Florman, a former Henrico County resident, was convicted of the 1986 rape of a Chesterfield County nurse in her home and sentenced to five years. He was tried twice, but not convicted, in Henrico of the 1986 rape of a woman who was attacked in her home.
He also charged with a 1986 attempted rape in Kentucky in which he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of wanton endangerment and burglary and was given a suspended sentence.
Samantha Syoen, a spokeswoman for the states attorney's office, stressed that the plea and sentence are not final until the 9 a.m. court hearing set for Wednesday.
Details of the agreement were not available, but Sara Miles, a spokeswoman for the courts, wrote in an email that the general terms call for 84 months in prison followed by 94 months state sex offender probation.
