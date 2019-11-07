The operator of a GRTC Pulse bus that struck and killed a pedestrian on Broad Street near Virginia Commonwealth University's Siegel Center will not be charged with a crime, the Richmond Police Department said Thursday.
"After a full investigation from the Crash Team and after consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, no charges will be filed in this incident," said a news release from the police department.
At approximately 5 p.m. on Oct. 8, an eastbound GRTC Pulse bus struck and killed Alice E. Woodson, 32.
A police crash report on the incident recently obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch says Woodson had exited a vehicle that was stopped at a red light and stepped into the path of the bus at the intersection of West Broad and Bowe streets. Authorities at the time said the bus had the right of way.
The operator and passengers on the bus were not injured in the crash.
