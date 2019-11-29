A Richmond firefighter and mother of three was killed in a shooting in Hopewell late Thursday night.
Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry, 33, of Chesterfield has served with the fire department since 2011 and was recently assigned to the fire marshals office, according to the Richmond Fire Department, which posted a photo and message mourning her loss Friday morning.
"Lt. Berry was a valued member of our Fire Department family and the community," the post read. "She leaves behind three children, please keep Lt. Berry's family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. She will be missed but never forgotten."
Hopewell police said they responded at 11:39 p.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue for a report that someone had been shot. Police and emergency medical personnel arrived to find a woman with serious gunshot related injuries.
Medical treatment was rendered at the scene and Berry was transported to John Randolph Medical Center and then to VCU Medical Center for further treatment. She was later pronounced dead by treating medical staff.
Police said a silver or gold SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.
Police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or were traveling in or around the area at the time, or have any information on the incident to contact Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.
People who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
SO many shootings this week and Thanksgiving Holiday is barely over. In the other large first world democracies gun murders hardly ever occur .... as in the phenomenally better outcomes of England.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Fortunately VA has voted Dem to begin replacing impotent “thoughts and prayers” with life saving votes and laws. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.