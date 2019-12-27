Richmond firefighters responded Friday morning to a South Richmond shopping center along Belt Boulevard, where “moderate smoke” was billowing from a storefront, according to a tweet from the department.
At 10:36 a.m., crews were called to the fire at 439 Belt Blvd. in Circle Plaza Shopping Center.
An update was posted to Richmond Fire Department’s Twitter account at 11:04 a.m. saying the fire was under control and that no one was injured.
The fire was reported in a deep fryer, and all adjacent businesses were evacuated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.