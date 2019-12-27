First Responder
MattGush

Richmond firefighters responded Friday morning to a South Richmond shopping center along Belt Boulevard, where “moderate smoke” was billowing from a storefront, according to a tweet from the department.

At 10:36 a.m., crews were called to the fire at 439 Belt Blvd. in Circle Plaza Shopping Center.

An update was posted to Richmond Fire Department’s Twitter account at 11:04 a.m. saying the fire was under control and that no one was injured.

The fire was reported in a deep fryer, and all adjacent businesses were evacuated.

