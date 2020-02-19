Richmond firefighters were still fighting spot fires Wednesday inside a former recycling facility on School Street that caught fire Tuesday during rush hour.
Crews remained on scene overnight and into Wednesday, fire spokesman Lt. Chris Armstrong said Wednesday, though the fire was deemed under control just before 9 p.m.
No cause for the fire had been determined, Armstrong said.
No injuries were reported, but the ominous cloud of billowing black smoke could be seen for miles. Armstrong said the makeup of the materials that burned, including tires, gave off the thick, dark smoke.
“These type of fires burn faster, hotter and longer,” he said.
Firefighters first arrived on the scene around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and immediately declared the fire to be a two-alarm blaze. Crews from Chesterfield and Henrico counties assisted.
The fire was contained within the property at 1207 School St., which was purchased late last year by a Virginia Beach-based development company, The Lawson Cos.
An apartment complex is planned for the property, which is in North Richmond between Interstate 64 and Brook Road.
Kris Knepper, a vice president for the developer, said the company hadn’t mobilized construction crews on the property yet, but couldn’t say when the prior tenants vacated the facility. Knepper said they have been in contact with the fire department but don’t know exactly what happened.
Armstrong, the fire lieutenant, said the fire department’s records show the business’ last day of operation was Dec. 31.
