A 27-year-old Richmond man has been arrested in an August fatal shooting that occurred in the Mosby Court public housing community.

Richmond police said Rico T. Mattox, of the 1900 block of Redd Street, was apprehended by a U.S. Marshals Service regional fugitive task force Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

About 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 10, police received a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Redd Street. When officers arrived, they found Cortez L. Wright, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound. Wright, who lived in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

scox@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6610

Twitter: @ShawnCoxRTD

