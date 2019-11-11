A Richmond man has been arrested in the early Saturday morning fatal shooting of another man in Charles City County - the locality's first homicide in more than a decade.
Antiwan Jackson, 37, who police said lived on Keswick Avenue in Richmond, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Sunday by Richmond police in the front yard of an associate's home in 1000 block of Bainbridge Street, said Kevin Connolly, a supervisor for the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, which provided information to Richmond police on Jackson's whereabouts.
Jackson, a felon, was charged with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in the slaying of James Seldon, 38, whose address was not immediately known. Jackson also was charged with possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony, said Charles City Sheriff's Capt. Leslie Comer.
Comer said the victim knew Jackson and the sheriff's office is still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
Sheriff's deputies received a call at 2:35 a.m. Saturday about an incident involving multiple gunshots in the 8400 block of Little Elam Road in Charles City, Comer said. Officers responded with five minutes and located a black male with multiple gunshot wounds, Comer added.
Paramedics arrived at 2:42 a.m. and declared the man dead. Comer said he did not have the victim's place of residence.
The shooting and Jackson's arrest was jointly investigated by the Charles City Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, Richmond police and the U.S. Marshals Service, Comer said.
Jackson is being held in the Richmond City Jail.
Seldon is Charles City's first homicide victim in 11 years.
Maxine Thomas, 60, was fatally shot on Oct. 19, 2008, in a murder-suicide in the 9200 block of Holly Tree Lane. Police said Vernon Miles, 74, killed Thomas before killing himself.
The shootings occurred in a home that Thomas and Miles occasionally shared near Adkins Store. Their bodies were discovered the following day, on Oct. 20, 2008.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If known felons are in possession of firearms the gun control laws are too weak. In other large first world democracies, where they also have felons, gun murders are amazingly lower than in the USA thanks to their common sense gun control laws. Like this incredibly better outcome in England.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.