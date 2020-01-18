police lights
Thinkstock Images

Henrico County Police have charged a Richmond man in connection with a shooting that left another man dead earlier this week.

On Thursday night, Henrico police were called to the 5000 block of Sandpiper Drive for a report of a shooting. They found 40-year-old Phillip Duron Adkins, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police arrested Deion Lincoln Smallwood, of Richmond, according to a release issued Saturday. The 23-year-old is charged with murder.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Henrico detectives at 501-5000 or contact Crime S toppers at 780-1000.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription