Henrico County Police have charged a Richmond man in connection with a shooting that left another man dead earlier this week.
On Thursday night, Henrico police were called to the 5000 block of Sandpiper Drive for a report of a shooting. They found 40-year-old Phillip Duron Adkins, who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Police arrested Deion Lincoln Smallwood, of Richmond, according to a release issued Saturday. The 23-year-old is charged with murder.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Henrico detectives at 501-5000 or contact Crime S toppers at 780-1000.
