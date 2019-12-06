A Richmond man has been charged with malicious wounding, along with a firearms charge, in connection to a shooting on Hull Street that left another man injured.
Deontrey L. Thomas, 26, of the 6200 block of Tweeter Branch Lane, was apprehended Thursday without incident by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, Richmond police said.
At 2:01 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of Hull Street where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.