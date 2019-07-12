Court Generic

A man caught with a handgun while on supervised release from a prior federal conviction was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Jabali Dickerson, 27, was in the backseat of a vehicle stopped by Henrico County police in December. At his feet was a backpack that held a .45-caliber handgun and a check stub with Dickerson's name.

Court records show that Dickerson was released from prison on April 25, 2018, after a six-year sentence for the firearm violation. His lawyer said that Dickerson had the firearm for his own protection after he was wounded in a shooting on Nov. 22 after leaving Thanksgiving dinner at his aunt's house.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription