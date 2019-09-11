Virginia State Police on Wednesday identified the Richmond man accused of striking a trooper with a golf club after the trooper approached him to offer assistance.
The suspect, Stanley Archer, 65, faces felony charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and malicious wounding.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the trooper saw a Hyundai Accent stopped in a westbound travel lane of Laburnum Avenue, just west of Saunders Avenue near Interstate 195 and Acca Yard in Richmond, the police said.
A man was standing outside the car and seemed to be distraught.
As the trooper approached the man to offer help, police said, the man took a golf club from his vehicle and swung at the trooper, hitting him in the arm.
With the assistance of another trooper and Richmond police, the man was taken into custody without further incident.
State police did not say whether the trooper was injured. The suspect was not hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(20) comments
He was standing out near his car appearing in distress, his age, him hitting the officer with a golf club---all indicating to a reasonable thinking person that the man was having a medical or mental issue. The charges should be dropped if either of these things is proven to be true.
Did Archer warn the Trooper by yelling "Fore!", before taking his swing?
Didn't any of you consider that the individual might have dementia? That would be the first thing I would think when I see a distraught elderly person stranded on the side of the road?
If he had dementia what was he doing having access to a car?
@ Susan Robinson - Good observation. Thank you for brining some level-headedness to the discussion.
Steve Frazier- pot calling the kettle black?
So are we now going to see legislation to ban golf clubs? If golf clubs are outlawed, then only outlaws are going to have golf clubs.
This "distraught" motorist is lucky he is not a dead motorist. Kudos to the trooper for not using his sidearm against potentially lethal force!
No——— we need legislation to ban Broken homes..... we have way to many single mothers with 4,5,6 and more children with no working family units and nobody is home when the children get home from school except the street
Dead on. The problems are at home.
Yeah, nobody is home. Because there's no government assistance anymore, and without a union, Mom and Dad both have to work to make rent and buy food. Policy actions have long-term consequences.
Disrespect total disrespect of our law enforcement has got to stop. We cannot be a Nation if we don’t have law and order. The officer was trying to help.
This isnot, I repeat IS NOT, the way law enforcement officers should be treated. Unfortunately this is the trend being pushed by the Democratic party. Put them in charge and these types of incidents will increase. Protect those who protect all of us.
How to respond to an idiotic post???? I am an ex cop and a Democrat. How DARE you accuse those who think differently of being non-law abiding. I believe it is the Republicans who push guns into everyone's hands to use as we see daily on TV to KILL other humans. Should you ever need police assistance, be sure to call only a Republican! Perhaps you would have all Democrats were yellow arm bands to identify themselves as Hitler did with the Jewish people? You do, of course, check with your doctors to make sure they are not Democrats, right? What ignorance I see in your post.
How dare I you ask. Try following the Democratic rhetoric and see hat the say about controlling police officers. How many have been arrested in any Democratic controlled city that throw water, soda even buckets on police officers. By the way I worked with law enforcement for 22 years. You prove you are a Democrat by trying to insinuate I am a Nazi. Keep pushing that failed agenda because it only shows your own Nazi tendencies to suppress speech of others. That is how you respond to your idiotic post
Do some research on B-more with the Mayor down to the DA and see what happened after that.
Steven, you sure don't sound like an ex-cop, but you do sound like a democrat.
Steven, accusing liberals and Democrats of outlandishly inaccurate things is part and parcel of the conservative messaging today. We all hate this country, despise Christianity, hate all police officers, etc. An elderly lady I know told me that Hillary Clinton wanted to kill us all, and she was dead serious. This was just after she voted for DJT.
Nothing outlandishly inaccurate at all by what I have stated. Look at the current Democratic stand on several issues. Abortion even after birth, disarming law abiding citizens while criminals get light sentences, illegal aliens with more rights than citizens, illegal alien criminals charged with rapeand murder released back into society time andtime again. Yes the elderly was right then and would be right today.
It's amazing how the right wing can listen to "police should be held professionally accountable, and perhaps it would be best if they shot fewer unarmed people" and hear "all cops are racist thugs who should die".
Sorry AJ but conservatives arre not had of hearing. Even Democratic elected officials are calling cops racist and wanting them "fried like bacon" .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.