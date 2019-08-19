LANCASTER — A Richmond man pleaded guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid in a boating crash that killed his friend Graham McCormick on a Lancaster County creek in August 2017.
A sentencing hearing for the defendant, John Randolph "Rand" Hooper, is expected to be scheduled to take place in about two months. The case had stalled in June after Judge R. Michael McKenney recused himself the day the plea was originally scheduled.
McCormick's family has expressed concern this summer that the plea agreement would not adequately punish the defendant, and unsuccessfully tried to have Lancaster Commonwealth's Attorney Jan Smith removed from the case.
McKenney recused himself after a witness in the case sent a letter to the court saying that Smith had given the witness the impression that the judge had already made up his mind and told Smith that a plea was the best way to resolve the case. From the bench, McKenney denied any communication with Smith outside the courtroom about the evidence in the case, saying it would have been wrong.
McKenney appointed Judge Herbert M. Hewitt, another 15th Circuit Court judge who typically presides over cases in King George County. Hewitt, last month, dismissed the motion from McCormick's parents to disqualify Smith.
The state medical examiner concluded that Graham McCormick's death was caused by drowning and that blunt-force trauma was a contributing factor in his death. He had a cut and scratches to the left side of his head and face.
His body was floating in Carter Creek off the Rappahannock River around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2017. He was found fully dressed, with his shirt tucked in, shoes on, and his arms were crossed over his chest, according to Benjamin M. "Chip" Woodson, who owns the land just off of where McCormick's body was found, and the witness who wrote the letter to Judge McKenney.
McCormick, a former Richmonder, was living in Atlanta, where he worked as a corporate finance analyst for SunTrust Bank when he died. He had been visiting Hooper, whom he'd known from Hampden-Sydney College, which both men had attended, and some other friends at Hooper's parents' Irvington home up river from the accident.
He was reported missing about an hour before his body was recovered. The person who called said McCormick was last seen by a dock near the home and that he might have fallen off.
Three days later, on Aug. 14, detectives seized a damaged 1999 Boston Whaler registered to Hooper's father, Gary Hooper.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries reconstructed the crash and concluded that the vessel struck a bulkhead on Woodson's property that jutted out of the water near where McCormick's body was found.
It wasn't until July 2018, nearly a year after McCormick's death, that Hooper was indicted.
In November 2017, McCormick's family filed a civil lawsuit that alleged Hooper was under the influence of alcohol while driving the boat when it crashed. The suit was settled five months later for $4 million.
