...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID 30S ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&