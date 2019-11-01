Marquise Lamont Williams, who was 19 when he shot and killed Eyahlamar L. Davis, also 19, said the pair could have been friends had they met under different circumstances.
"I'm very sorry for what happened," Williams, now 20, said Friday while asking a Richmond Circuit Court judge for mercy before sentencing him for the killing. "I think me and him could have been friends and impressed a lot of people."
Just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2018, Davis popped out from behind a parked truck in the 1800 block of Joplin Avenue in Richmond's South Side, surprising Williams, who testified at trial that he, at first, thought it was his brother joking around. When Davis continued to advance towards Williams, without a word, Williams pulled out a gun and fired at Davis.
Williams told authorities he thought Davis was going to rob him.
Davis was unarmed, but his friend, Trevon Baker, who told the judge during the trial that Davis handed him a gun, was lying in wait behind the same truck.
"If you hear anything, come out shooting," Baker testified Davis told him before approaching Williams.
Elliot Bender, Williams' attorney, said his client should have waited before firing.
"He should have waited until they robbed him," Bender said. "He should have waited until they said 'give me your money.' If he had waited, it could have been Mr. Williams' family here telling you what a good kid he was."
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhanelle Collins-Meredith dismissed the idea, saying: "You can't just kill someone because you think they might do something bad."
Williams was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter during a trial in September. Attorneys had agreed at trial to a maximum penalty of 3.5 years.
"Three years is not enough," Shonda Collins, Davis' godmother, said Friday. She often finds her 8-year-old son, who was very close to Davis, talking to himself. When asked who he's talking to, he says Davis, she told the court. "This is forever for us."
"Three years for a life, isn't enough," said Dominique Harris before sentencing.
On Friday, Judge Joi Jeter Taylor sentenced him to serve two years and two months.
