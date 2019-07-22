David B. Ford

David B. Ford

 Richmond Police Department

Richmond police officers were trying to detain a man amid a disorderly crowd Sunday evening when a gun stowed in a man's backpack "discharged unexpectedly" and struck an officer in both legs, authorities said Monday.

The officer is scheduled to undergo surgery later Monday, but is expected to make a full recovery, police said in a news release providing an update on the incident that occurred the evening before.

Around 9:27 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2600 block of 5th Avenue, near the intersection with Magnolia Street at the southern tip of the Highland Park neighborhood, for what police called a disorderly crowd.

The crowd dispersed as officers arrived, and officers tried to detain one member of the group, police said. As they tried to stop the man, a handgun discharged, police said, wounding an officer.

"Detectives have determined that the weapon, which was being carried concealed inside a backpack by that individual, discharged unexpectedly," police said.

David B. Ford, 22, of the 700 block of Harwood Farm Drive, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

Though only a single shot was fired, the officer was struck in both legs, according to police.

"I'm glad our officer is going to fully recover," said Police Chief William C. Smith. "I've visited with him in the hospital. He’s in good spirits. His family is with him. Other officers are visiting him as well. It will be a good day for this department when he returns to active duty. It's the unknown threat that every officer must face when they are asked to respond to calls like this one."

The police have not identified the wounded officer.

