Richmond police officers were trying to detain a man amid a disorderly crowd Sunday evening when a gun stowed in a man's backpack "discharged unexpectedly" and struck an officer in both legs, authorities said Monday.
The officer is scheduled to undergo surgery later Monday, but is expected to make a full recovery, police said in a news release providing an update on the incident that occurred the evening before.
Around 9:27 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2600 block of 5th Avenue, near the intersection with Magnolia Street at the southern tip of the Highland Park neighborhood, for what police called a disorderly crowd.
The crowd dispersed as officers arrived, and officers tried to detain one member of the group, police said. As they tried to stop the man, a handgun discharged, police said, wounding an officer.
"Detectives have determined that the weapon, which was being carried concealed inside a backpack by that individual, discharged unexpectedly," police said.
David B. Ford, 22, of the 700 block of Harwood Farm Drive, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.
Though only a single shot was fired, the officer was struck in both legs, according to police.
"I'm glad our officer is going to fully recover," said Police Chief William C. Smith. "I've visited with him in the hospital. He’s in good spirits. His family is with him. Other officers are visiting him as well. It will be a good day for this department when he returns to active duty. It's the unknown threat that every officer must face when they are asked to respond to calls like this one."
The police have not identified the wounded officer.
Hmmmmmm Governor and the stupid lawmakers..... what law would have prevented this person for concealing the weapon then it went off? But hey you want to disarm law abiding citizens...... all of you are foolish and we are foolish to vote you back into office.
Even guns in backpacks with nobody’s finger on the trigger are causing our brave first responders to be shot. This happens SO much less frequently in other large first world democracies where tough common sense gun control laws are in force. “11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually‘“ ... and this wasn’t even murder.... just an uncontrolled gun in a place where it shouldn’t have been! Fewer guns = fewer shootings
Very well stated. Exactly... hey let’s get emergency legislation and conviene the General Assembly ...... whoooo joooo disarm law abiding citizens
Flaky Drakie ….. when there is an odor around …. we know you will show up sooner or later...…. . Last year the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data shows 37,461 people were killed in 34,436 motor vehicle crashes, an average of 102 per day. …. tell us old solver of killings, what tougher driving laws would have prevented that from happening? Hallelujah, and period.
