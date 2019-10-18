Let Joshua Grey's pearly white smile serve as a sober reminder to use a safe exchange zone when buying or selling from a stranger online.
That's what his father hopes for every time he puts up another billboard promoting these safe meeting spots along with a photo of his son, who was 23 last year when he was fatally shot in Richmond's East End while trying to sell an iPhone arranged through an application called letgo.
"Josh was a pretty boy," said his father, Michael Grey, describing his blond-haired, blue-eyed first born. "When people see that pretty smile, it catches their attention."
Richmond police are also trying to get the word out about the safe exchange zones they added in the parking lot of two precincts; Second Precinct, at 177 E. Belt Blvd., and Fourth Precinct, 2219 Chamberlayne Ave. The double parking spaces are designated with a sign and two yellow arrows painted in a circular pattern on the pavement. The areas are well-lit with 24-hour video recording.
The spaces were first added in June, but Sgt. Eric Allen said he doesn't believe they're being used often.
In the past two weeks, Allen, who works in Fourth Precinct covering north of the river from downtown and VCU Medical Center to Scott's Addition and North Side, said officers there have responded to three larcenies or robberies involving people buying or selling to a stranger from an online site.
On Monday, shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of 1st Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. A man told police he had arranged to meet an unknown person to buy an iPhone XR on an application called "Offer Up."
When the two met, they spoke briefly before the would-be seller displayed a firearm and asked the victim to hand over the money.
The gunman took $200 in cash and fled on foot toward Brookland Park Boulevard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored skull cap, black hoodie and jeans.
"We want to get the word out, especially with the holidays coming up," Allen said. "These zones are really about giving people peace of mind. If something does happen, they can just walk into the precinct."
It's not feasible to have an officer present for every exchange, Allen said. In its initial release announcing the new safe zones, the department said that "due to the varied schedules of precinct officers, the department cannot guarantee an officer will be on the property at all times."
"A Safe Exchange Zone sign at each location indicates that the department assumes no responsibility or liability for transactions, damages or injury, nor does the city of Richmond," the department said in its June release.
Even while using these designated safe zones, Allen still emphasized taking other safety precautions when arranging to meet an online buyer or seller. He recommended meeting during "reasonable hours." Not in the middle of the night, he said.
"Most people who do bad things don't want to come to us," Allen said. "We might prevent these crimes from actually taking place."
If someone is not planning to use a safe exchange zone, Allen still advises that they arrange to meet in a public place that's well lit. He also said to be dubious if the meeting place moves at the last minute.
In Chesterfield County, three public parking spaces formerly reserved for police officers in the courts building lot at 9500 Courthouse Road were painted bright blue and designated for safe exchanges in 2016. These not only serve for space to conduct face-to-face online sales, but the sheriff's office encouraged their use for volatile child custody exchanges or any "meetings where one feels the need for recorded video surveillance," according to its website.
Michael Grey has placed billboards of his son in seven states. One is slated to go up Tuesday on Interstate 64 in Sandston near the Richmond airport, and another one is planned for New Kent County along U.S. Route 60, where the Grey family lives.
Michael Grey said these crimes are happening all over the place, not just in Richmond, and he hopes that by getting Joshua's story out, it'll make a difference.
"I hope it'll save another family from the pain we've experienced the last 389 days," Grey said earlier this month after the man who arranged the attempted robbery that led to Joshua's death was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Anyone with information on the robbery reported Monday is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
