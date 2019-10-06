ambulance

One man was wounded in a stabbing Saturday night and another was shot to death early Sunday morning in Richmond, according to police.

At 9:46 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1700 block of North 19th Street for a reported shooting, but once on scene police found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, not a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street at 2:37 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, the police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Devon A. Lyles, 22, of the 2100 block of Mandalay Drive. They said he was shot in the 200 block of North 18th Street and ran to the 1700 block of East Broad, where he collapsed.

Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

— From staff reports

