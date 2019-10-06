One man was wounded in a stabbing Saturday night and another was shot to death early Sunday morning in Richmond, according to police.
At 9:46 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1700 block of North 19th Street for a reported shooting, but once on scene police found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, not a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police were called to the 1700 block of East Broad Street at 2:37 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
On Sunday, the police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as Devon A. Lyles, 22, of the 2100 block of Mandalay Drive. They said he was shot in the 200 block of North 18th Street and ran to the 1700 block of East Broad, where he collapsed.
Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Man attacked by knife lives. Man attacked by gun dies.
In other large first world democracies where common sense gun control laws are in place incredibly fewer people die from guns than in the USA. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
The Keystone Cops of Richmond were AWOL again as more irresponsible citizens, who refused to take common-sense personal responsibility for their own self-defense was victimized. A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states the police do not have a Constitutional duty to protect citizens. A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent and that there is no evidence that gun restrictions reduce gun violence.
In England the police do not even generally carry guns thanks to tough common sense gun control laws. Citizens are much less fearful of gun violence.
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.