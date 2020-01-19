Richmond police are asking the public for help locating a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Friday night in the Northside.
At about 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a crash. The suspect vehicle, a silver four-door 2001-2005 Lexus LS 430, collided with another vehicle, which then hit several parked cars and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, identified as Grayland A. Brooks, 62, of the 1400 block of North 30th Street, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The suspect vehicle, which fled the scene of the crash, is missing part of the front bumper.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or the crash is asked to call Hit and Run Investigator J. Deboard at (804) 646-1709.
