Two Richmond police officers were fired upon early Saturday morning as they were driving through the Mosby Court public housing complex in the city's East End.
At approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday, the two officers reported to dispatch that they had been fired on in the area of Spotsylvania and Accommodation streets, the department said this week in a news release. The officers were not injured and the police vehicle was not struck by gunfire.
Minutes after the single shot was fired, other RPD officers quickly established a perimeter and arrested the shooter, a 17-year-old male, the news release said.
The suspect, who is a minor and was not named by the authorities, is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and related firearm charges, including use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
A small caliber shell casing was recovered at the scene but the firearm has not yet been located.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call RPD Detective S. Odic at (804) 229-8175 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com or by using the P3 smartphone app. The Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
