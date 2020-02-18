The Richmond Police Department has arrested two people and is looking for a third suspect in a rape and abduction in Gilpin Court last month.
Herbert E. Smith, Jr., 19, of the 1100 block of North 2nd Street, was arrested on Jan. 28, and Zekhaire A. Robinson, 20, of the 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, was arrested Sunday.
Both men have been charged with rape and abduction in connection with a sexual assault of a woman in an apartment in Gilpin Court on Jan. 25, the police said Tuesday.
A third suspect, Shaquan Hill, 21, of the 1100 block of North 2nd Street, is still being sought.
Anyone with information should call Richmond police Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
