The Richmond Police Department said Thursday that it now is investigating a shooting death that occurred in August as a homicide.
Detectives have arrested a Richmond man, Tywania Vassell, 25, of the 2300 block of Afton Avenue, in connection with the case.
Vassell has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and shooting in commission of a felony, the authorities said Thursday.
At approximately 11:54 a.m., on Aug. 26, officers responded to the 1400 block of Chestnut Street in North Richmond for the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found Drequan X. Trice, 18, of the 600 block of South Harrison Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
