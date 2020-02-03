Richmond police say they are investigating a number of incidents they believe may be connected to the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Hillside Court over the weekend, including a carjacking in which police have arrested a man.
Sharmar Hill Jr., 3, was playing outside in front of his family's apartment in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue, neighbors said, when he was struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon.
Police said in a statement Monday that they had responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue - just around the corner from where Sharmar was shot - three times late Friday and early Saturday for reports of random gunfire. No injuries were reported from these earlier shooting reports, but police said a vehicle and doorway were damaged in Hillside Court, which is off Commerce Road in South Side.
The shooting that killed Sharmar occurred later Saturday, around 4:10 p.m., police said. The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.
On Friday, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Columbia Street for the carjacking. The area off Bellemeade Road is less than 2 miles south of Hillside Court. A ride-share driver told police that two male customers brandished a firearm and robbed her of personal items in the 2600 block of Berwyn Street, another block south.
She fled on foot and the two males drove away in her newer-model white Kia, police said. A white car was also seen fleeing the area after Sharmar was shot and after the reports of random gunfire.
Antonio L. Harris, 21, of the 1300 block of Evergreen Avenue, has been charged with carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Further charges are possible following consultation with the commonwealth’s attorney office, police said.
Harris lives about 3 miles west of the reported carjacking and shootings.
"The incidents of random gunfire from late Friday and early Saturday in the Hillside Court neighborhood ... are of interest to detectives in this homicide investigation," police said. "Anyone with information about a possible suspect or vehicle are asked to contact detectives, as is anyone with further information about the carjacking or the homicide."
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
