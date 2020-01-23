The Richmond Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, has arrested a man in a homicide on Chamberlayne Avenue.
Gerard A. Hargrove, 44, of the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force last week. He has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in a felony.
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Jan. 3, officers were called to a motel in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found William O. Hurt down and unresponsive in a motel room. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good work! Two more thugs off the streets and hopefully the weapon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.