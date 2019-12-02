Richmond police on Monday identified two people who were killed over a 24-hour period during which three other people also were wounded in separate shootings in the city.
J-Mari R. Saunders, 17, of the 1900 block of Accommodation Street, was fatally wounded Sunday in a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. in Mosby Court in Richmond's East End. The incident unfolded in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street, only a block from where another man was shot less than two hours earlier.
The first of the five shootings unfolded around 11 p.m. Saturday, when an employee at a store in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike was fatally wounded.
On Monday, the authorities identified him as Ashraf H. Mahasees, 23, of the 9900 block of Northbourne Court in Henrico County. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the motive of the killing was robbery.
On Sunday at 5:24 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for a shooting. They found a man with a non-life-threatening injury, and he was taken to a hospital.
A few hours earlier, at 3:08 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.
At about 2 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Hull Street in South Side for a shooting in which a man suffered a life-threatening wound and was taken to a hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
