Richmond police are investigating four unrelated shootings that occurred overnight and left two people dead with three others injured.
Olajuwon Akeem Elleby, 34, of the 2200 block of Redd Street, and Jammie Lee Walker, 39, of the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, were found dead around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, which is in the city's North Side between West Brookland Park Boulevard and Rennie Avenue.
Officers found the two men in a rear parking lot. They had blocked off an area with crime scene tape near an apartment complex along Chamberlayne Avenue.
Earlier, at 1:12 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Whitcomb Court where a teen had accidentally shot himself. Police said the wound was not fatal.
A minute later, another shooting was reported in Gilpin Court. Officers responded to the 1200 block of St. Paul Street where a pick-up truck had crashed into the end of a guardrail after shots had been fired into the vehicle.
A passenger had been shot in the leg, police said. He is expected to recover.
Then, at 4:13 a.m., a fourth shooting was reported in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue, located in North Side between Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Meadowbridge Road.
Police said a man was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery. The man's wounds were not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mark Godwin at (804) 317-6922.
Tips for any of these shootings can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Two more citizens dead at the end of a gun barrel. Another altercation turned lethal by the presence of guns. In other large first world democracies tough common sense gun control laws have proven to result in dramatically fewer shootings than in the USA. It’s time for our legislators to pass gun laws that produce results similar to those seen in countries like England. “11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
