Two men who were killed last week outside a South Richmond apartment building have been identified by police as Letron A. Franklin, 26, and James M. Winston, 66.
Franklin, from Henrico County, and Winston, who lived in the 1500 block of Columbia Street, about a block from the shooting, were found dead in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said a call for random gunfire was received about 3 a.m. Feb. 25.
"Detectives working this investigation believe there were several people present at the time of the shootings off the northbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway in front of the small apartment building," Richmond police said in a statement.
Police are asking anyone with information to share it with investigators, "including motorists who may have been driving in the area in the early morning hours, who may have seen something that could have been related to these shootings."
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
