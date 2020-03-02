Shootings

Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in solving a double homicide on Jefferson Davis Highway on Feb. 25.

 REED WILLIAMS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Two men who were killed last week outside a South Richmond apartment building have been identified by police as Letron A. Franklin, 26, and James M. Winston, 66.

Franklin, from Henrico County, and Winston, who lived in the 1500 block of Columbia Street, about a block from the shooting, were found dead in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said a call for random gunfire was received about 3 a.m. Feb. 25.

"Detectives working this investigation believe there were several people present at the time of the shootings off the northbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway in front of the small apartment building," Richmond police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to share it with investigators, "including motorists who may have been driving in the area in the early morning hours, who may have seen something that could have been related to these shootings."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started