Richmond police have identified a man who was found shot to death in a car in North Side on Wednesday morning.

Ronald D. Cosby Jr., 22, of the 2800 block of Fendall Avenue, was found shortly after 9 a.m. in a car parked in an alley in the 3200 block of Cliff Avenue, a little more than a mile from where he lived. He had been shot, police said, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

