Richmond police have identified a 31-year-old woman, who was found dead inside a vehicle in the city’s East End last week.

Francesca Harris-Scarborough, 31, of the 1000 block of Hull Street, was discovered in the 3400 block of Blakey Street, off Oakwood Avenue. Police were called there around 6:50 a.m. last Thursday, the department said.

She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

