Richmond police are looking for a vehicle that was in the city's East End at the time of a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man.

Tahad K. Bailey, of the 2200 block of National Street, was found around 4:23 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 1500 block of North 21st Street, according to police. Bailey was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are now looking for a vehicle they believe was in the area of North 21st Street when the homicide took place. The driver may have some information about the crime, police said.

"This area has a tight-knit community of neighbors who have already provided our detectives with information," said Major Crimes Lt. Faith Flippo. "We ask anyone who has doorbell camera video or other information to call us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

