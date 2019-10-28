Police lights day

The man found dead last week in a wooded area in the Carver neighborhood has been identified as an elderly man who walked out of an adult home nearly a month ago, Richmond police said Monday.

Thomas Cooper, 82, of the 600 block of Fourqurean Lane, was found Friday around 1:15 p.m. off West Moore Street, near the Interstate 64/95 right of way.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine cause and manner of death, though police said no foul play is suspected.

Richmond police had been looking for Cooper after a missing-person report was filed earlier this month. He had walked away from the Brook Haven Adult Home on Sept. 30, police said.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

