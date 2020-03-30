Richmond police on Monday identified the man killed in a double shooting Sunday as Antonio L. Brown Jr., 28, of the 700 block of Ratcliffe Avenue.
About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street after receiving a report of two people shot.
Once on scene, they found Brown inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person who had been shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
With citizens continuing to be shot down in broad daylight on city streets is it any wonder that most Virginians want tougher common sense gun control laws and expressed their wishes with their votes?
Is that why firearm and ammunition sales are so low? Since November firearm and ammunition sales have never been higher in Virginia. It must be because of the those magical gun control laws that Drake keeps telling us will solve all firearm violence problems. Just like in England. Imagine, after July 1, criminals are going to turn in their guns and the mentally unstable will no longer have access to guns. Amazing! I can hardly wait!
The Gilp in it's glory.
The gimp in his glory.
The moron, Tyrone, in his glory
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.