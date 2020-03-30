Police lights

Richmond police on Monday identified the man killed in a double shooting Sunday as Antonio L. Brown Jr., 28, of the 700 block of Ratcliffe Avenue.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street after receiving a report of two people shot.

Once on scene, they found Brown inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person who had been shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

