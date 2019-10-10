Richmond police identified the 27-year-old who was shot and killed midday Wednesday in a "heavily-traveled part" of Gilpin Court, the city's largest public housing neighborhood, and they are hoping more witnesses will come forward.
Isaiah R. Baker, 27, of the 100 block of West Hill Street, was found shot behind a building in the same block where he lived. Officers arrived to the scene, where Baker was pronounced dead, at 11:25 a.m. after a report of a shooting.
“The area where the shooting took place is a heavily-traveled part of that neighborhood,” said Major Crimes Lt. Faith Flippo. “At that time of day, and just one block away from a popular convenience store, we believe several people could have been in a position to see suspicious activity. We urge them to contact detectives.”
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
