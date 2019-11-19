Richmond police on Tuesday identified a man shot Monday in South Richmond as Calvin Peay, 36, of the 1300 block of Minefee Street.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue at 11:27 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting and found Peay's body in the road.
A few minutes later, officers located a second shooting victim who showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening wound.
"Our effort now is focused on identifying the person or persons who shot these two men," said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino.
Surveillance video shows a white, four-door pickup truck with dual rear wheels, a covered cargo area and company lettering on the side. Police are hoping to locate the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com with tips. The P3 Tips App may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Two citizens shot...one forever gone. The readily available supply of guns keeps the death toll mounting
And it doesn’t have to be like this. In other large first world democracies citizens hardly ever die from a gun shot.... or even get shot for that matter. Common sense gun control laws in places like England have proven that gun control laws save lives with astoundingly better outcomes like this...
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
The voters are not stupid. Thanks to republican in activity with their “thoughts and prayers” VA will soon have Democratic majority lawmakers who will not run away from Richmond rather than face this issue head on. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.