Richmond police on Tuesday identified a man shot Monday in South Richmond as Calvin Peay, 36, of the 1300 block of Minefee Street.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue at 11:27 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting and found Peay's body in the road.

A few minutes later, officers located a second shooting victim who showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening wound.

"Our effort now is focused on identifying the person or persons who shot these two men," said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino.

Surveillance video shows a white, four-door pickup truck with dual rear wheels, a covered cargo area and company lettering on the side. Police are hoping to locate the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com with tips. The P3 Tips App may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription