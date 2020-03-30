Police lights

Richmond police on Monday identified the man killed in Sunday's homicide as Antonio L. Brown Jr., 28, of the 700 block of Ratcliffe Avenue.

At approximately 12:31 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street for the report of two people shot. Once on scene, they found Brown inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. The second shooting victim was located and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

