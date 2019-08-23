Richmond police have identified the 54-year-old man who was found shot to death inside his home in the city's south side.
Clarence Martin, of the 2000 block of Albany Avenue, was found by officers around 12:03 p.m. Thursday. Five minutes later, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
While early in the investigation, detectives said they have talked to all involved parties and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
